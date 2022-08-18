Prep glance: Southwest girls roll to season-opening win; East finishes second

The Lincoln Southwest girls golf team rolled to a season-opening win at the Lincoln East Invitational on Thursday at Holmes Golf Course.

The Silver Hawks had the top four individual finishers in the field: Lauryn Ball and Tatum Terwilliger, who each shot 76; Eden Larson who fired a 77, and Julia Hyten, who shot 78, on the way to a team score of 307. Southwest's fifth golfer, Alysen Sander, finished ninth with an 82.

Lincoln East's "blue" team finished second at 321, with Avery Van Horn and Elly Honnens each shooting 78 and Emma Moss shooting 80. Bella Elgert shot 78 while playing for East's "white" team.

Southwest and East finished first and second at the Class A girls golf meet last season.

Also in the tournament was Lincoln Southeast, which shot 383, and Beatrice (393).

Lincoln High Scramble: Lincoln North Star fired a 2-under-par 70 to win the Lincoln High Scramble at Highlands Golf Course.

The Gators' team of Madeline Mason, Kylie Hood, Korynne Boutin, Grace Rathman and Aubrey Winter held off Elkhorn South by two strokes and Lincoln Northeast by four.

Lincoln Northwest, competing in its first-ever varsity competition in any sport, saw Trinity Lappe and Rylee Zimmerman team up to shoot 80. Lincoln High rounded out the field at 91.