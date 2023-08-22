The Lincoln Southwest girls golf team breezed to a win at the Beatrice Invitational on a hot, humid day Tuesday at the Beatrice Country Club.

The tournament was shortened to nine-hole rounds due to the excessive heat. The Silver Hawks shot a team score of 164 strokes to win the Class A portion of the meet by 24 strokes. Papillion-La Vista finished second.

Southwest's Eden Larson shot 37 to win individual honors, leading four Silver Hawks in the top five of the leaderboard. Yve Nelson shot a 41 to finish third, and Julia Hyten and Lauryn Ball tied for fourth with a 43.

Lincoln Pius X finished third with 198. Aleena Koenig led the Thunderbolts with a 47.

