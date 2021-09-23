Prep glance: Southeast's Sothan edges Pius X's Kolbas at Spartan Invitational

Lincoln Southeast's Ansley Sothan shot a 70 to edge defending state champion Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X for the Spartan Golf Invitational title Thursday at Highlands Golf Course.
Sothan fired a 35 on the front nine and a 35 on the back to win the tournament by one stroke.
Kolbas shot a 71 to finish second. Lincoln East's Kaitlyn Dumler and Elly Honnens each shot 75 to finish third and fourth, respectively.
Their top-five finishes helped the Spartans roll to the team title. East shot a 313, besting runner-up Pius X by 21 shots.
SOFTBALL
Lincoln Pius X 2-1, Lincoln East 1-2: Payton Tuttle's two-run single in the second inning was the difference for the Thunderbolts, who also got a strong pitching performance from Ella Just (seven strikeouts) in Game 1. Molly Chapman hit a double for Pius X, and Morgan Adams hit two for East. In Game 2, Jordan Bussey had 16 strikeouts to lead East. Adams and Sydney Walz each hit a double, with Walz leading Lincoln East in hits with three.
Lincoln North Star 7-7, Lincoln Northeast 1-10: Aubriana Krieser hit a home run and double to finish with three RBIs for the Navigators in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Pitcher Sydney Chubbuck limited the Rockets to four hits and struck out seven. In Game 2, the Rockets had six extra-base hits, including a pair of doubles from Kaylin Phillips, who drove in two in the fifth inning.
Lincoln Southwest 11, Lincoln High 0: Taylor Korecky hit a home run for the Silver Hawks and finished with two runs and two RBIs. The pitching duo of Alexis Bradley and Taylor Coleman combined for eight strikeouts and one hit allowed in four innings.
BOYS TENNIS
Waverly Invitational: Lincoln Christian's Blake Boerger and David Heeren defeated York's Trey Harms and Caleb Sahling 8-1 in the third-place match at No. 1 doubles. Mount Michael edged Omaha Skutt 47-43 for the team title.
Lincoln East 7, Lincoln Southwest 2: The Spartans swept all three doubles matches and took No. 1-4 singles matches. Kirby Le led Lincoln East at No. 1 doubles with an 8-2 victory. Kyle Given and Gabe Whitson lifted the Spartans at No. 1 doubles. Chase Benson (No. 5 singles) and Cooper Malone (No. 6 singles) both picked up victories for the Silver Hawks.
CROSS COUNTRY
Lincoln North Star Invitational: Lincoln Northeast's Daniel Romary added to his trophy case with a win at 16 minutes and 31 seconds in the boys race. Max Myers of Lincoln Southwest followed in second (16:37) and Carson Lauterbach of Lincoln Southeast in third (16:45). Lincoln North Star took home the team title and Lincoln Southwest was second. Lincoln Pius X was right behind in third.
Brianna Rinn of Lincoln Southwest finished first in the girls race by almost a minute at 19:38 and the Silver Hawks won the team championship. Southwests' Abby Coen (20:28) and Abby Deutsch (20:35) were second and third. Lincoln Pius X finished in third.