Prep glance: Southeast's Sothan edges Pius X's Kolbas at Spartan Invitational

Lincoln Southeast's Ansley Sothan shot a 70 to edge defending state champion Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X for the Spartan Golf Invitational title Thursday at Highlands Golf Course.

Sothan fired a 35 on the front nine and a 35 on the back to win the tournament by one stroke.

Kolbas shot a 71 to finish second. Lincoln East's Kaitlyn Dumler and Elly Honnens each shot 75 to finish third and fourth, respectively.

Their top-five finishes helped the Spartans roll to the team title. East shot a 313, besting runner-up Pius X by 21 shots.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln Pius X 2-1, Lincoln East 1-2: Payton Tuttle's two-run single in the second inning was the difference for the Thunderbolts, who also got a strong pitching performance from Ella Just (seven strikeouts) in Game 1. Molly Chapman hit a double for Pius X, and Morgan Adams hit two for East. In Game 2, Jordan Bussey had 16 strikeouts to lead East. Adams and Sydney Walz each hit a double, with Walz leading Lincoln East in hits with three.