Prep glance: Southeast's Bryson fires 73 to win Grand Island meet

BASEBALL

Van Metre Invitational: Lincoln High notched three runs in the third inning to take a 3-1 lead over Omaha South and carried a 3-2 lead into the sixth in its first game in Omaha. The Packers rallied to score twice in the bottom of the sixth to take down the Links 4-3. Lincoln High tallied four hits as a team and PJ Shamblen struck out six batters in 5 1/3 innings of work.