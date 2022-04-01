Prep glance: Southeast's Bryson fires 73 to win Grand Island meet

Lincoln Southeast's Thomas Bryson fired a 73 to win the Grand Island boys golf invitational Friday at Riverside Golf Course.
Bryson shot a 38 on the front nine and a 35 on the back.
Lincoln East shot a 322, good enough for third place behind a top-10 performance for the Spartans' Ben Lemke. Lemke shot an overall 79 to finish 10th.
Southeast finished with a 323 for fourth place. Creighton Prep won the team title with a score of 312.
BASEBALL Van Metre Invitational: Lincoln High notched three runs in the third inning to take a 3-1 lead over Omaha South and carried a 3-2 lead into the sixth in its first game in Omaha. The Packers rallied to score twice in the bottom of the sixth to take down the Links 4-3. Lincoln High tallied four hits as a team and PJ Shamblen struck out six batters in 5 1/3 innings of work.
Lincoln High later added a 14-4 victory over Omaha Bryan as Alex Gable homered and Jacob Robison and Ethan Warren doubled for the Links.
Photos: No. 1 Beatrice takes on No. 9 Waverly in Class B baseball clash
Beatrice pitcher Parker Tegtmeier (bottom right) warms up as his teammates look on during a game against Waverly on Friday in Waverly.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly pitcher Payton Engle pitches to a Beatrice batter Friday in Waverly.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Beatrice third basemen Austion Burroughs tags out Waverly's Wyatt Fanning on Friday in Waverly.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Trey Jackson sprints to home plate against Beatrice on Friday in Waverly.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Beatrice's Luke Feist is tagged out by Waverly's Kaden Harris during a stolen base attempt Friday in Waverly.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Landon Oelke (left) fist-bumps Payton Engle as they head off the field during a game against Beatrice on Friday in Waverly.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Beatrice's Deegan Nelson scoops up a ball hit by a Waverly batter Friday in Waverly.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Trey Jackson (left) leads off of third base as Beatrice's Austion Burroughs gets in fielding position Friday in Waverly.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Trey Jackson runs to home plate during a game against Beatrice on Friday in Waverly.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Jake Bream celebrates after a two-RBI hit against Beatrice on Friday in Waverly.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Beatrice pitcher Adam DeBoer delivers to a Waverly batter Friday in Waverly.
KENNETH FERRIERA. Journal Star
With storm clouds overhead, Waverly pitcher Kaden Harris throws to the plate against Beatrice on Friday in Waverly.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
