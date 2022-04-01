 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep glance: Southeast's Bryson fires 73 to win Grand Island meet

  • Updated
Lincoln Southeast's Thomas Bryson fired a 73 to win the Grand Island boys golf invitational Friday at Riverside Golf Course.

Bryson shot a 38 on the front nine and a 35 on the back.

Lincoln East shot a 322, good enough for third place behind a top-10 performance for the Spartans' Ben Lemke. Lemke shot an overall 79 to finish 10th.

Southeast finished with a 323 for fourth place. Creighton Prep won the team title with a score of 312.

BASEBALL

Van Metre Invitational: Lincoln High notched three runs in the third inning to take a 3-1 lead over Omaha South and carried a 3-2 lead into the sixth in its first game in Omaha. The Packers rallied to score twice in the bottom of the sixth to take down the Links 4-3. Lincoln High tallied four hits as a team and PJ Shamblen struck out six batters in 5 1/3 innings of work.

Lincoln High later added a 14-4 victory over Omaha Bryan as Alex Gable homered and Jacob Robison and Ethan Warren doubled for the Links.

High school boys golf logo 2014
