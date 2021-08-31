Prep glance: Southeast's bats come alive in doubleheader sweep of Pius X

The Class A No. 8 Lincoln Southeast softball team's bats came alive and pitchers came in clutch to sweep Lincoln Pius X (7-6 and 13-4) on Tuesday at Doris Bair Complex.
Maggie Helms hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Southeast the 7-6 lead, and Makenna Scribner shut the door in the circle with her seventh strikeout of the game. Alyvia Bollen homered twice for the Knights and drove in four runs, while Ceara Swanson went 3-for-4 for Pius X with three RBIs in the first game of the doubleheader.
Southeast used an eight-run second inning to sweep the doubleheader. Kate Dobson blasted a grand slam while fellow teammate Alexis Hubbard also had a home run.
Lincoln East 11-16, Lincoln Northeast 1-0: Madison Adams and Morgan Adams both doubled and homered for No. 6 East in the opening game. Morgan Adams had two hits and two RBIs, while Madison Adams went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
In the second game, Madison Adams blasted a grand slam to led a Spartan offense that collected 16 runs on 10 hits. Maya Zavala also hit a home run and Emilee Haggadone had two RBIs. On the mound, starter Jordan Bussey pitched five no-hit innings with five strikeouts.
VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln High 2, Lincoln North Star 1: Nicole Haywood hammered down 12 kills for Lincoln High, Faith Van Eck added nine kills and the Links took a 25-22, 19-25, 25-16 victory at Lincoln High. Haywood put down four of her 12 kills in the first set, before adding five kills in the second. Harper Case added 21 digs and Paige Christophersen 23 assists for the Links.
Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Southeast 0: Brooklyn Fuchs and Shandy Fa'alii had 10 kills apiece to lead East past Southeast 25-16, 25-15, 25-14. Megan Waters added eight kills and Aaliyah Bradford 33 set assists for the Spartans.
BOYS TENNIS
Lincoln East 9, Lincoln Pius X 0: East posted four 8-0 victories, and lost only two combined games in doubles play. Yakub Islamov (No. 2 singles), Michael Kang (No. 3 singles) and Joe Bucknell (No. 5 singles) all won 8-0 in singles for the Spartans.
Lincoln Southeast 6, Lincoln North Star 3: Southeast rolled to victories in the Nos. 1-3 singles matches and took five of six matches in singles play overall. Ruyter Jamison won 8-4 at No. 5 singles and added his second victory in No. 2 doubles for the Knights.
GIRLS GOLF
Waverly Invite: Lincoln Lutheran and Lincoln Christian each had two medalists as the Warriors finished second and the Crusaders fifth. Rachel Volin of Lutheran and Olivia Lovegrove of Christian each shot an 82 to finish tied for third to lead their respective teams.