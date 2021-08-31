Prep glance: Southeast's bats come alive in doubleheader sweep of Pius X

The Class A No. 8 Lincoln Southeast softball team's bats came alive and pitchers came in clutch to sweep Lincoln Pius X (7-6 and 13-4) on Tuesday at Doris Bair Complex.

Maggie Helms hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Southeast the 7-6 lead, and Makenna Scribner shut the door in the circle with her seventh strikeout of the game. Alyvia Bollen homered twice for the Knights and drove in four runs, while Ceara Swanson went 3-for-4 for Pius X with three RBIs in the first game of the doubleheader.

Southeast used an eight-run second inning to sweep the doubleheader. Kate Dobson blasted a grand slam while fellow teammate Alexis Hubbard also had a home run.

Lincoln East 11-16, Lincoln Northeast 1-0: Madison Adams and Morgan Adams both doubled and homered for No. 6 East in the opening game. Morgan Adams had two hits and two RBIs, while Madison Adams went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

In the second game, Madison Adams blasted a grand slam to led a Spartan offense that collected 16 runs on 10 hits. Maya Zavala also hit a home run and Emilee Haggadone had two RBIs. On the mound, starter Jordan Bussey pitched five no-hit innings with five strikeouts.

VOLLEYBALL