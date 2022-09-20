Prep glance: Silver Hawk girls fight through the heat to win LPS Championships at Highlands

The Lincoln Southwest girls golf team beat the competition — and the 100-degree heat — to win the LPS Championships on Tuesday at Highlands Golf Course.

The Silver Hawks won with a team score of 313, Lincoln East claimed second with 316 and Lincoln Southeast rounded out the top three at 379.

Southwest's Tatum Terwilliger and Eden Larson held the top two individual performances with scores of 75 and 76, respectively. Lincoln East's Emma Moos and Isabella Elgert tied for third after shooting 77. The Spartans and the Silver Hawks made up all of the top 10 individual performances.

CROSS COUNTRY

Malcolm Invitational: Lincoln High's Kennedy Bartee finished first in the girls 5-kilometer race with a time of 20 minutes, 27 seconds, 0:25 head of the second-place finisher.

Lincoln High finished second with a team score of 52. Lincoln Christian finished first with 30 points.

In the boys race, Carter Hohlen and Nolan Engel finished in the top two with times of 17:23 and 18:01, respectively. Brady Franzen and Logan Lebo also finished in the top 10 for Crusaders. Milford, the host school, finished first with 37 points. Lincoln Christian finished second with 43 and Lincoln High finished third at 69.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln Pius X 3, Lincoln North Star 0: Adison Markowski had 26 assists, Faith Venable had 10 kills and Mikenna Humm finished with 25 digs for the Class A No. 10 Thunderbolts in the sweep over the Navigators.

Lincoln Lutheran 2, Archbishop Bergan 0: Class C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran remained undefeated after sweeping No. 2 Archbishop Bergan in two sets. Senior Abby Wachal had 13 kills, helping the Warriors move to 17-0 on the season. Archbishop Bergan fell to 14-2.