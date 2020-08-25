Prep glance: Pius X's Kolbas wins Beatrice Invitational

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas shot a 74 and was the meet medalist Tuesday at the Beatrice Invitational.

Pius X finished third as a team with 356 strokes, behind first-place Millard North (328) and Lincoln Southwest (341). Southwest's Neely Adler was fourth with a 77, and the rest of the Silver Hawks all finished in the top 15, with Tatum Terwilliger (87) eighth, Alysen Sader 10th, Julia Hyten tied for 11th and Sadie Steele tied for 14th.

Pius X's Claire Liliedahl was just out of the top 15, her 91 putting her in a tie for 16th.

Millard North's Kate Ruge, like Kolbas, shot a 74, and placed second.

SOFTBALL: Lincoln North Star took control immediately against Lincoln High, scoring 11 first-inning runs in a 16-0 win in which North Star's Aubriana Krieser struck out six and didn't allow a hit in the three-inning game. Kyra Dailey and Kylie Shottenkirk homered for North Star, and Dailey (three runs) and Abbie Krieser had three hits each. Maya Anthens had two hits and two RBIs, and scored three times.

