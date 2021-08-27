Prep glance: Pius X's Kolbas wins another tournament in a playoff

For the second time this week, Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas won a golf tournament in a playoff.

The junior shot a 69 to capture top individual honors at the Kearney Invitational on Friday at Awarii Dunes Golf Course.

Kolbas, who shot a 33 on the front nine, outlasted North Platte's Karsen Morrison in a playoff.

Lincoln Southwest, aided by a third-place finish from senior Neely Adler (74) won the team title. The Silver Hawks shot a 311.

Lincoln East (323) was second and Pius X (331) was third.

The Spartans had two top-five finishers. Emma Moss shot a 76 to take fourth, and Kaitlyn Dumler carded a 77 to place fifth.

Kolbas, the defending Class A state champion, won Tuesday's Beatrice Invitational in a playoff.

