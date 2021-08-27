Prep glance: Pius X's Kolbas wins another tournament in a playoff

For the second time this week, Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas won a golf tournament in a playoff.
The junior shot a 69 to capture top individual honors at the Kearney Invitational on Friday at Awarii Dunes Golf Course.
Kolbas, who shot a 33 on the front nine, outlasted North Platte's Karsen Morrison in a playoff.
Lincoln Southwest, aided by a third-place finish from senior Neely Adler (74) won the team title. The Silver Hawks shot a 311.
Lincoln East (323) was second and Pius X (331) was third.
The Spartans had two top-five finishers. Emma Moss shot a 76 to take fourth, and Kaitlyn Dumler carded a 77 to place fifth.
Kolbas, the defending Class A state champion, won Tuesday's Beatrice Invitational in a playoff.
BOYS TENNIS
Lincoln Northeast/Lincoln High Invite: Lincoln High's Alex Gable and Caden Connelly finished third at No. 2 doubles after defeating Crete's Brock Heusinkvelt and Yahir Villa Lopez 8-1. That propelled the Links to an eighth-place finish at Woods Tennis Center Friday with 42 points. Bellevue West sent three to championship matches and claimed titles in No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles to earn the team title. Lincoln Northeast finished 11th with 33 points. Jack Haeffner and Tristan Whitlock led the Rockets with a sixth-place finish at No. 1 doubles.
Lincoln East 9, Lincoln Southeast 0: Lincoln East took three of the six singles matches by scores of 8-0. Gabe Whitson (No. 4) and Caden Haar (No. 5) both won 8-0 singles matches and picked up victories in doubles play. Whiston won 8-3 at No. 1 doubles with partner Kyle Givens.
VOLLEYBALL
Bellevue East Invitational: Lincoln East dropped both of its games at Bellevue East, losing 25-19, 25-16 against Millard West and 25-20, 25-22 against Millard South. Against Millard West, Megan Waters and Brooklyn Fuchs led the Spartans with five kills each. Against Millard South, Fuchs had a team-high seven kills and Aaliyah Bradford recorded 23 assists.