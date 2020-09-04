Prep glance: Pius X's Kolbas fires another low score to win Grand Island invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Pius X sophomore Nicole Kolbas followed her 67 on Tuesday with a tournament-winning 68 at the Grand Island girls golf invitational Friday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.

Kolbas, who won her fourth tournament of the year, won by six shots. Lincoln East's Kaitlyn Dumler (74) was second, North Platte's Baylee Steele (74) was third, Kearney's Betsy Lewis (74) was fourth and North Platte's Karsen Morrison (74) was fifth.

North Platte, aided by three top-six finishers, won the team title with a 316. Pius X (327) was second, Lincoln Southwest (330) was third and Lincoln East (333) was fourth.

SOFTBALL

Papillion-La Vista South Invitational: After dropping a 7-3 contest to Class A No. 7 Gretna to open the tournament, No. 2 Lincoln Southwest responded with a 13-5 win against city rival Lincoln Southeast at La Vista City Park. The Silver Hawks cranked out six extra-base hits, including a homer from Josi Solano and two doubles from Madison Divis. Maggie Helms homered twice and drove in five runs for the Knights, who lost to No. 1 Papillion-La Vista 13-2 earlier in the day. Gretna hit five homers, including two from Ellie Grabouski, against Southwest.

Millard North Invitational: Lincoln Pius X went 1-1 in Pool B, dropping the first game of the day to Millard South, 7-5, before responding with a 9-3 win against Elkhorn South. The Thunderbolts used a six-run second inning to charge past the Storm, aided by run-scoring singles from GiAnna Gamez, Molly Chapman and Sara Iburg. Lexi Zahourek had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs to lead Pius X in the Game 1 defeat. The tournament concludes Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0