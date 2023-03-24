The Lincoln Northeast girl's tennis team won the first five singles play matches against Lincoln Northwest in a 7-2 win Friday at Woods Tennis Center.

Ella Steffens and Avery Stinson took victories at the No. 1 and No. 2 singles before claiming the No. 3 doubles match together. Mackenize Pike and Evelyn Kusek each had a singles victory and won at No. 1 doubles. Savanna Flores added the fifth singles victory in the No. 5 spot.

Cassidy Hanson gave Northwest its only singles win. Hanson and Ali Gable also won in doubles for the Falcons.

BOYS GOLF

Creighton Prep Triangular: Lincoln Southeast's Thomas Bryson won the individual title with a 70 at Johnny Goodman Golf Course, one shot better than Omaha Westside's Jackson Benge. Creighton Prep outdueled Omaha Westside to win the triangular 296-298. The Knights scored 308.