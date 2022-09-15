Prep glance: No. 6 Lincoln Southwest football suffers first loss of season

Lincoln Southwest's first game this season as a ranked football team ended with the Silver Hawks' first loss.

Papillion-La Vista outscored Class A No. 6 Southwest 21-7 after Silver Hawks linebacker Kaalo Evans returned a fumble for a touchdown to tie the score at 14 early in the third quarter, and the Monarchs' defense was dominant much of the night in a 35-21 win Thursday in Papillion.

Papio (1-3) never trailed, scoring on its first drive of the game. After Southwest tied it at seven on a Cal Newell touchdown run with 4:13 left in the second quarter, Papio responded with a 65-yard drive that ended with a touchdown and a 14-7 lead 20 seconds before halftime.

Newell's second touchdown run, with 1:18 left in the game, got Southwest (3-1) within one score, but Papio returned the ensuing onside kick for a touchdown to put the game on ice.

BOYS TENNIS

Lincoln Southwest dominated the Fremont Triangular, winning all 12 of its matches, beating Fremont 6-0 and Lincoln North Star 6-0.

Silver Hawks senior Owen McGovern, playing at number three singles, had the strongest day, winning both of his matches 8-0.

Lincoln North Star beat Fremont 4-2, with the two teams going back and forth. The number three doubles match was the decider, with Ethan Albrecht and Peyton Beals taking down Luke Olson and Cade Rasmussen of Fremont.

SOFTBALL

Class A No. 4 Lincoln East shut out No. 6 Millard West 3-0 in Omaha.

Jordan Bussey pitched a complete game shutout and dominated the Wildcats all night. Bussey allowed just one hit and struck out 14 of the 27 batters she faced.

It took until the top of the fifth inning for the Spartans to find their way into the run column. Lincoln East scored the first run of the game on an error, before Rhiannon Martin came up with a big double to knock in the second run of the game. Gabby Pace hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to give the Spartans a comfortable lead.