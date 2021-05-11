 Skip to main content
Prep glance: Lutheran puts four golfers in top 10 to win Lincoln Christian invite
Prep glance: Lutheran puts four golfers in top 10 to win Lincoln Christian invite

Four Lincoln Lutheran boys golfers finished in the top 10 to help lead the Warriors, who shot a 361, to a first-place finish at the Lincoln Christian Invitational on Tuesday at Hidden Valley Golf Club.

Lutheran's Max Bartels shot an 87 to tie for second place, and Zach Ringler carded an 88 to take fourth.

Milford's Cole Toovey won the tournament with an 85.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln North Star 0: Senior Lainie Fanton swept her No. 2 singles match 8-0, as did junior Grace Bartolome at No. 3 singles, to help the Silver Hawks dominate at Woods Tennis Center. In doubles play, Bartolome and Ella Dean won 8-2 at No. 1, Meg Hove and Ella Ford won at 8-3 at No. 2, and Sophia Heinrich and Katie Wieseler won 8-1.

High school boys golf logo 2014

 

