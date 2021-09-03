Prep glance: LSW's Strickland edges LPX's Kolbas for golf crown at Grand Island

Behind a 33 on the back nine, Lincoln Southwest's Kate Strickland rallied to edge Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas for top individual honors at the Grand Island Invitational on Friday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.

Strickland shot a 69 for the round to win the tournament. Kolbas, a junior and defending Class A state champion, shot a 70.

Columbus' Sarah Lasso (75) was third and Lincoln East's Kaitlyn Dumler (76) was fourth.

Southwest shot a 307 to sweep the titles. The Silver Hawks had all five golfers medal, and their score comes three days after they shot a school-record 302 at Woodland Hills Golf Course.

Lincoln East (322) was second, Lincoln Southeast (337) was third and Pius X (348) was fourth.

SOFTBALL

Papillion-La Vista South Invitational: Washington recruit Ruby Meylan struck out 10 and allowed only three hits in leading Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt to a 4-0 win against Class A No. 4 Lincoln Southwest in a semifinal game.

Hannah Camenzind, an Arkansas recruit, added a pair of homers to lead the SkyHawk offense.