Prep glance: LSW's Strickland edges LPX's Kolbas for golf crown at Grand Island

Behind a 33 on the back nine, Lincoln Southwest's Kate Strickland rallied to edge Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas for top individual honors at the Grand Island Invitational on Friday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.
Strickland shot a 69 for the round to win the tournament. Kolbas, a junior and defending Class A state champion, shot a 70.
Columbus' Sarah Lasso (75) was third and Lincoln East's Kaitlyn Dumler (76) was fourth.
Southwest shot a 307 to sweep the titles. The Silver Hawks had all five golfers medal, and their score comes three days after they shot a school-record 302 at Woodland Hills Golf Course.
Lincoln East (322) was second, Lincoln Southeast (337) was third and Pius X (348) was fourth.
SOFTBALL
Papillion-La Vista South Invitational: Washington recruit Ruby Meylan struck out 10 and allowed only three hits in leading Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt to a 4-0 win against Class A No. 4 Lincoln Southwest in a semifinal game.
Hannah Camenzind, an Arkansas recruit, added a pair of homers to lead the SkyHawk offense.
Lincoln Southwest opened the tournament with a 3-2, walk-off win against No. 7 Papillion-La Vista. With the bases loaded, Taylor Korecky put a ball in play and reached on an error, allowing Mack Mlnarik to score the winning run. The Hawks will play No. 3 Millard West for third place Saturday.
Alexis Bradley earned the win, striking out six over 6 1/3 innings. Bailey Selvage got the final two outs.
Lincoln Southeast finished 0-2 in the tournament after dropping games to No. 2 Gretna (9-1) and Papillion-La Vista South (11-1).
Millard North Invitational: Lincoln Pius X went 1-1 during pool play, dropping a 6-3 contest to No. 5 Millard North before bouncing back to beat Grand Island 4-1.
The Thunderbolts had 11 hits against the Islanders, and Elli Just provided a boost in the circle, striking out three in a complete-game victory.
BOY'S TENNIS
Lincoln East 9, Lincoln North Star 0: The Spartans' Kirby Le swept to victory at No. 1 singles and Yakub Islamov won at No. 2 singles.
Lincoln Christian Invitational: The host Crusaders took fourth at Woods Tennis Center, finishing behind champion Mount Michael, Omaha Skutt and Gretna.