Prep glance: LPX's Kolbas fires 6-under 66 to win Beatrice invite as Southwest claims team crown

Lincoln Pius X senior Nicole Kolbas fired a 6-under 66 to win the Beatrice Invitational on Tuesday at Beatrice Country Club.

Kolbas’ round included a back-nine 31. She finished five shots clear of second-place finisher Madison Murnan of Omaha Marian, who shot 71.

Lincoln Southwest’s team score of 305 was enough to hold off Millard North by six shots for the team title.

Alysen Sander led the Silver Hawks with a 74, while Lauren Ball shot 75, Julia Hyten 77, and Eden Larson 79. All five Southwest golfers finished in the top 12, with Tatum Terwilliger adding an 80.

Pius X finished seventh in the Class A team race with 369.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln East 9, Lincoln Southeast 0: Jordan Bussey completed a five-inning no-hitter to lead the Class A No. 4 Spartans over the Knights 9-0 at the Doris Bair Softball Complex.

The senior struck out 12 batters.

The Spartans hit two home runs: Berkley Hatten hit a solo shot in the first inning and Sydney Walz went deep in the second.

Claire Provancha started on the mound for Lincoln Southeast, allowing three runs and one hit.

Lincoln North Star 12, Lincoln High 0: Sydney Chubbuck and Harper Johnson combined for a shutout while Aubrianna Krieser and Azariah Valenzuela both hit homers for the Gators in a three-inning victory over the Links.

Chubbuck earned the win and struck out three batters in two innings. Valenzuela, Krieser, Dempsey Whitmore, Tessa Chaloupka and Avari Osentowski each individually recorded two runs. North Star outhit Lincoln High 11-2.