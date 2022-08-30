Prep glance: Lincoln Southwest girls go low to win competitive Pius X invite

If you weren't going low, you weren't gaining ground Tuesday at the Lincoln Pius X Invitational.

The Lincoln Southwest girls golf team fired a team score of 303 at Woodland Hills Golf Course to win the event on a day when three teams broke 320 and it took a 78 just to finish in the top 15 individually.

Southwest on the team title by 11 shots over Lincoln East, which shot 314. Millard North was third at 319.

The Silver Hawks got 72 from Alysen Sander, who finished third individually, a 73 from Lauryn Ball, who was fourth, a 78 from Eden Larsen, who finished 15th, and pair of 80s from Tatum Terwilliger and Julia Hyten.

Omaha Marian's Madison Murman won the individual title with a 2-under 69. Pius X's Nicole Kolbas was second at 71. Murman made four birdies in five holes in the middle of her round.

Lincoln East's Emma Moss was eighth with a 77, and teammate Isabella Elgert was 11th with a 78 to help the Spartans to their second-place finish in the team race.

Waverly Invitational: Lincoln Christian's Olivia Lovegrove fired 72 to take second place at Crooked Creek Golf Club.

Lovegrove shot a 37 on the front nine before improving on the back nine with a 35. She finished one shot behind Elkhorn North's Julia Karmazin.

Lincoln Christian's team score of 400 resulted in a sixth-place finish. Lincoln Lutheran finished 17 shots better, with a team score of 383, good for fourth. Hattie Bennett led Lutheran with a score of 90.

BOYS TENNIS

Southeast dominates triangular: Lincoln Southeast swept all of their matchups against Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Northwest in the Lincoln Southeast Triangular.

The Knights finished in first with 12 wins, with North Star coming in second with six wins. Northwest was unable to find the win column in any of its matches.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln East 9-14, Lincoln Northeast 0-0: Lincoln East swept its doubleheader against Lincoln Northeast behind dominating pitching performances.

In the first game, Jordan Bussey, who pitched a five-inning no-hitter. In the second, Delaney Bell, pitched shutout innings.

Lincoln East scored 23 runs on 25 hits.

Lincoln Pius X won the first game of their doubleheader against Lincoln Southeast 12-9 on a walk-off home run by Mackenzi Harrel in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Southeast jumped to a big lead early, but Pius continued to answer back. The two teams combined for 29 hits in the offensive duel.

VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln North Star 3, Lincoln High 0: Hailey Boltz had 10 kills to lead the Gators, who found a way to hold off the Links in a tightly contested match in which all three sets were settled by three or less points.