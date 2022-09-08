Prep glance: Lincoln East girls dominate Southeast Invitational

The Lincoln East girls golf team won the Lincoln Southeast Invitational on Thursday at Holmes Park Golf Course with a team score of 320.

Avery Van Horn, Isabella Elgert, Elly Honnens and Hailey Bayne each earned a medal for the Spartans by finishing in the top 15. Millard North's Izabella Pesicka finished first with a score of 73.

Other notable finishers include Eden Larson, whose third-place, 78-score finish helped Lincoln Southwest place third with a 327 team score. Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas finished second individually with 75 points while the Thunderbolts came in fifth with 357. Lincoln Southeast's 380 team score was good enough for eighth place.

CROSS COUNTRY

Lincoln Pius X Invite: George Ivanov and Joe Majerus both finished in the top ten of the boys 5 kilometers for Lincoln Pius X en route to a third-place finish at the Lincoln Pius X Invitational at Pioneers Park.

Ivanov finished sixth with a time of 17:48 while Majerus finished eighth at 18:00.

Norris' Riley Boonstra finished first for the third time this season with a time of 16:51.

Hannah Bedient was the Thunderbolts' top finisher in the girls 5K, coming in 17th place with a 22:36 time. Norris had four finishers in the top 10, with Ellie Thomas claiming first place with at 20:25.