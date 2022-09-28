Prep glance: Lincoln East boys down North Star in tennis

The Lincoln East boys tennis team recorded an impressive showing Wednesday, with five 8-0 victories in an 8-1 win against Lincoln North Star at Woods Tennis Center.

Hunter Nelson (No. 1), Yakub Islamov (No. 3), Simon Johnson (No. 4) and Michael Kang (No. 5) all had 8-0 victories for the Spartans in singles play. Caden Haar and Kirby Le added an 8-0 win at No. 1 doubles.

Owen Frink picked up the win for North Star at No. 6 singles.

GIRLS GOLF

Trailblazer Conference: Beatrice had three golfers finish in the top 10 to win the Trailblazer Conference Invitational at Beatrice Country Club. Kiera Paquette shot an 80 for Beatrice for medalist honors, and Maddie Nielsen (98) and Aubrie Simmons finished (107) finished ninth and 10th, respectively, for the Orange. Beatrice shot a 393 to edge runner-up Nebraska City by a stroke.