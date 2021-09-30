Prep glance: Kolbas shoots 73 to win HAC girls golf crown by one shot

Less than a year after winning a state girls golf title on the course, and less than two weeks before taking a shot at defending it, Nicole Kolbas continued her success at Norfolk Country Club.

The Lincoln Pius X junior fired a 73 Thursday to win the Heartland Athletic Conference meet, one shot ahead of Columbus' Sarah Lasso and Lincoln Southeast's Ansley Sothan. Kolbas carded two birdies on the front nine and overcame a bogey on the final hole to win the meet.

Lincoln Southwest's Kate Strickland (76) was fourth.

Two other Silver Hawks — Tatum Terwilliger in fifth and Neely Adler in seventh — placed in the top seven to lead Southwest to the team title. The Hawks shot a 315, besting second-place Lincoln East (325) by 10 shots. Pius X (349) was third.

Up next is district play, which takes place Monday and Tuesday.

Lincoln Christian Invitational: Lincoln Christian's Olivia Lovegrove won the individual title by 10 strokes, posting a 76 at Hidden Valley Golf Course. Lincoln Lutheran (393) took the team title. Rachael Volin fired an 86 for second-place and led three Warriors in the top 10.

