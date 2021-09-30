Prep glance: Kolbas shoots 73 to win HAC girls golf crown by one shot

Less than a year after winning a state girls golf title on the course, and less than two weeks before taking a shot at defending it, Nicole Kolbas continued her success at Norfolk Country Club.
The Lincoln Pius X junior fired a 73 Thursday to win the Heartland Athletic Conference meet, one shot ahead of Columbus' Sarah Lasso and Lincoln Southeast's Ansley Sothan. Kolbas carded two birdies on the front nine and overcame a bogey on the final hole to win the meet.
Lincoln Southwest's Kate Strickland (76) was fourth.
Two other Silver Hawks — Tatum Terwilliger in fifth and Neely Adler in seventh — placed in the top seven to lead Southwest to the team title. The Hawks shot a 315, besting second-place Lincoln East (325) by 10 shots. Pius X (349) was third.
Up next is district play, which takes place Monday and Tuesday.
Lincoln Christian Invitational: Lincoln Christian's Olivia Lovegrove won the individual title by 10 strokes, posting a 76 at Hidden Valley Golf Course. Lincoln Lutheran (393) took the team title. Rachael Volin fired an 86 for second-place and led three Warriors in the top 10.
BOY'S TENNIS
Lincoln Pius X 8, Lincoln Northeast 1: The Thunderbolts swept two matches. In No. 5 singles, Justin Kerkman swept Monty Meyer, and in No. 1 doubles, Cooper Nichols and Ian Woita swept Jack Haeffner and Jordan Sacks. The Navigators' lone win came in No. 1 singles when Nolan Gillett defeated Cayden Brandner Stanton 8-5.
CROSS COUNTRY
Lincoln Lutheran Invite: Lincoln Lutheran junior Brady Franzen raced to a third-place finish and helped the Warrior boys to third place overall at Pioneers Park. Trey Glines (16th) and Grant Stowell (18th) placed inside the top 20 as Lincoln Lutheran totaled 59 points. Lincoln Pius X's Parker Koos and Isaac Brox finished 19th and 20th, respectively as the Bolts took fifth with 101 points. Lincoln Christian took 10th with 144 points. College View's Katie Carlson raced to a fifth-place mark in 23 minutes, 33 seconds in the girls race. Lincoln Christian's Joslyn Schneider took seventh (23:52) and Libby Timmerman led Lincoln Pius X in ninth (24:05). The Bolts finished second in a four-team race with 29 points.