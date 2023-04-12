Lincoln East 8, Lincoln Southeast 1: East dropped the No. 1 singles match, but it was all Spartans the rest of the way.
Corinne Barber took an 8-0 victory for Lincoln Southeast at No. 1 singles, before East took the next five singles matches.
Adeline Fornander won both No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles for the Spartans. Fornader won 8-2 in singles action and 8-1 in doubles with Gibsen Chapman.
Maitreyi Purandare and Kyler Garcia also added two wins for Lincoln East. Purandare picked up victories at No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles with Tailyn Jay, while Garcia took No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles with Kendal Hasemann.
Today in sports history: April 12
1942: Byron Nelson edges Ben Hogan to win his second Masters
1954: Sam Snead edges Ben Hogan by one stroke in a playoff round to win his third Masters
1964: Arnold Palmer wins Masters for fourth time
1981: Tom Watson wins his second Masters with two-stroke victory over Jack Nicklaus.
1987: Larry Mize hits 48-foot chip shot to defeat Greg Norman in sudden death at Masters
1992: Fred Couples wins Masters by two strokes
2007: Kobe Bryant records ninth 50-point game of season, most since Wilt Chamberlain
2009: Angel Cabrera becomes first Argentine to win Masters
2013: Guan Tianlang, 14, makes history as youngest player to make cut in PGA Tour event
2015: Jordan Spieth wins his first major championship with record-tying performance at Masters