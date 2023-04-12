Sam Kline managed a 75 in windy conditions to lead the Lincoln Southwest boys golf team to the team title at the Fremont Quad on Wednesday.

The Silver Hawks won in 331 strokes behind Kline, who was the event medalist.

Behind Southwest was Norfolk (338), Papillion-La Vista (346) and Fremont (349).

The Silver Hawks got steady production from the middle part of their lineup. Dylan McCurley and Alex Throener both shot 85, and Maddux League had 86.

Milford Invite: Ethan Ringler carded an 82 and Cole Reily had 89 to help Lincoln Lutheran finish runner-up at the eight-team Milford Invite.

Heartland won the event in 352 strokes, which was one better than Lutheran. Heartland had three players break 90.

Other notable performances included Milford's Kellan Kubicek shooting an 85, and Crete's Theo Bohling's 86.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln East 8, Lincoln Southeast 1: East dropped the No. 1 singles match, but it was all Spartans the rest of the way.

Corinne Barber took an 8-0 victory for Lincoln Southeast at No. 1 singles, before East took the next five singles matches.

Adeline Fornander won both No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles for the Spartans. Fornader won 8-2 in singles action and 8-1 in doubles with Gibsen Chapman.

Maitreyi Purandare and Kyler Garcia also added two wins for Lincoln East. Purandare picked up victories at No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles with Tailyn Jay, while Garcia took No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles with Kendal Hasemann.

