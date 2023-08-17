The Lincoln East girls golf team fended off Lincoln Southwest to win the Standing Bear Quadrangle on Thursday at Holmes Golf Course.

The Spartans finished with 318 strokes, besting the Silver Hawks by two. East's Elly Honnens shot 73 to capture individual honors. Her teammate, Isabella Elgert, fired a 75, as did Southwest's Eden Larson.

Lincoln Southeast finished with 403. Standing Bear did not register a team score.

SOFTBALL

Elkhorn North 10, Lincoln Northwest 0: The Wolves scored nine of their runs in the fifth and sixth innings, stringing together hits and benefiting from errors.

Fremont 9, Lincoln Northeast 4: Fremont's Avery Gossett hit a three-run homer in the first, and while Northeast stayed within striking distance, the Rockets never could put together a rally. Ashlyn Lutz paced Northeast with two hits.

Kearney 10-1, Lincoln Pius X 2-13: The Bolts quickly put the loss in the first game behind them, erupting for five runs in the first inning of the second game to run away with a win. Skylar Mailander, Abbi Just and Sydney Mennenga each had RBI hits to fuel the rally.

Lincoln North Star 7-12, Columbus 5-0: Piper Ruhl hit a three-run, walk-off home run to lift the Gators to an exciting win in the first game of the doubleheader. Hailey Boltz also homered for the Gators, who rolled in the second game behind a 10-run first inning.

Lincoln Southeast 17, Lincoln High 0: The Knights scored five runs in the first inning and broke through for 11 runs in the fourth. Raina Waller hit a two-run home run, and Taya Waller and Makayla Peterson both had triples.

Lincoln Southwest 5-20, Norfolk 3-8: After slipping by in the first game, the Class A No. 6 Silver Hawks weren't as subtle in the second against No. 10 Norfolk. Southwest led 7-2 after four innings, then piled up 13 runs in the sixth. Southwest's Kennah Bretschneider and Emma Dostal had five hits across the two games — and Emily Jucht, Delaney Madson and Dostal each hit home runs.