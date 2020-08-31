Prep glance: Elkhorn North sweeps golf titles at Waverly Invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emily Karmazin shot a 69 to help the Elkhorn North girls to a titles sweep at the Waverly Invitational on Monday at Crooked Creek Golf Club.

Karmazin took the top individual honors by 10 strokes, while the Wolves won the team title by 22 strokes over Omaha Gross (351-373).

Lincoln Christian's Olivia Lovegrove shot an 85 to finish in fourth place.

Lincoln Lutheran was fourth in the team standings, and Lincoln Christian was fifth.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0