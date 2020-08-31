 Skip to main content
Prep glance: Elkhorn North sweeps golf titles at Waverly Invite
Prep glance: Elkhorn North sweeps golf titles at Waverly Invite

Emily Karmazin shot a 69 to help the Elkhorn North girls to a titles sweep at the Waverly Invitational on Monday at Crooked Creek Golf Club.

Karmazin took the top individual honors by 10 strokes, while the Wolves won the team title by 22 strokes over Omaha Gross (351-373).

Lincoln Christian's Olivia Lovegrove shot an 85 to finish in fourth place.

Lincoln Lutheran was fourth in the team standings, and Lincoln Christian was fifth.

Girls golf results, 8/31
High school girls golf logo 2014
