Ben Lemke fired a 1-under par 70 to win the individual title and lead Lincoln East to the team championship Tuesday at the Lincoln Southwest Invitational at Pioneers Golf Course.

Lemke edged York's Emmanuel Jensen by one shot for the individual title. The Spartans' Parker Bunting finished fourth with a 72, while East's Alex Beemen was ninth with a 73.

East shot 296 as a team to finish three shots ahead of Millard West's 299. Kearney was third at 303. Lincoln Pius X was sixth with a 306 with Southwest one shot back in seventh.

EMC Tournament: Norris finished with all five golfers in the top seven, including all three top spots, to win by 22 strokes. Thomas Hansmeyer and Carson Thurber finished tied for first with 5-over 77s. Conner Roche was third with a 78.

BASEBALL

Lincoln Southeast 13, Lincoln High 2: Ten different Knights had base hits and RBIs, including two knocks from Kyle Catherall, in the win. Four Southeast pitchers all threw a scoreless inning. Garrett Carter had a pair of hits for the Links.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln Southwest 6, Lincoln Southeast 3: The Silver Hawks took four singles matches, including a 9-7 win for Meenakshi Variyam in No. 3 singles, to defeat the Knights. Variyam and Rhea Poda won No. 2 doubles and Poda took her singles match 8-4. Corinne Barber and Clio Baird won singles matches for Southeast.