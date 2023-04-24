Creighton Prep and Norris won their respective classes at the Beatrice boys golf invitational Monday in Beatrice.

Creighton Prep won the Class A division in 298 strokes, followed by Lincoln East (303) and Lincoln Southeast (308). The Bluejays went 1-2 on the individual leaderboard — Connor Steichen had 71 and Tommy Kelley 73. Lincoln Southeast's Thomas Bryson and Lincoln East's Ben Lemke tied for third, shooting 74.

Norris won the Class B division behind matching 74s from Carson Thurber and AJ Combs. Beatrice's Trey Baehr shot 75 to finish third. Norris won with a total of 309, followed by York (326) and Bennington (337).

BASEBALL

Lincoln East 7, Lincoln Northeast 4: The Class A No. 1 Spartans created some separation with a four-run third inning fueled by AJ Evasco's two-run double and Mason Gaines' single.

Spartans pitcher Carter Mick was steady, allowing two runs (one earned) through five innings. Kai Burkey got the two-inning safe.

Lincoln Northeast had eight hits — all by a different played. Chase Blanchard had a double.

Lincoln Southeast 13, Lincoln North Star 2: The Knights got started earlier, and Max Buettenback was sharp on the mound to preserve a breakaway win.

Buettenback pitched 5⅔ innings and also had three hits, including a triple. Will Jesske, Gavin Clauss and Devin Lawler all had two hits.

Braeden Sunken had two hits for the Gators.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln Southeast 2, Lincoln Northeast 0: Kylee Kurtzer scored in the third minute put the No. 9 Knights on the board. Sutton Antholz doubled the lead just before halftime.

GIRLS TENNIS

Knight Invitational: Lincoln Southeast won its own tournament behind titles from Corinne Barber in No. 1 singles and Helen Jamison and Carolyn Skold in No. 1 doubles. Lincoln Southwest's Poppy Brown and Faith Richter won No. 2 and No. 3 singles respectively. Lincoln East finished in third and the Silver Hawks in fifth.