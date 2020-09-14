Prep glance: Class B state golf changes sites for 2020, 2021

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Class B girls state golf tournament will be played at a different site next month.

The NSAA announced Monday that Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering will host the tournament Oct. 12-13. Scotts Bluff Country Club was to host this year's Class B field, but course conditions led to a swap with the Gering course.

The 2021 Class B girls state tournament will take place at Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Class A's state tournament remains at Norfolk Country Club, and Class C remains at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0