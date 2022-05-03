Prep glance: Bryson leads Knight golfers to second-place finish at Southwest invite

Lincoln Southeast's Thomas Bryson shot a 3-under 69 to win the Lincoln Southwest golf invitational Monday at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln.

Bryson bested Grand Island's Marcus Holling, who was right behind him with 70. Owen Tucker (75) also cracked the top 10 for the Knights.

Southeast finished runner-up in the team race, falling four strokes short to Omaha Westside, which had a team score of 295 and three top-15 finishers.

Lincoln East finished seventh with a team score of 321. Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Pius X were neck-in-neck throughout the day, with the Silver Hawks clinching 11th with a 332 while the Thunderbolts shot a 334 to end up 12th. Northeast was 14th (367), North Star 17th (406) and Lincoln High 18th (457).

Elmwood-Murdock Invitational: Dominic Lambert and Ty Hansen finished seventh and eighth, respectively, with a round of 81s to lead the Crusaders at Grandpa's Woods.

Lincoln Christian finished fourth with an overall 355. Kaylor Hinton added a 96 for the Crusaders and Nathan Kohlmeier added a 97.

Nate Lockman of Elmwood-Murdock won the individual title in a four-player playoff. Cedar Bluffs/Mead took the team title at 316.

BASEBALL

Lincoln Southeast 18, Lincoln High 2: Nine runs for the Class A No. 6 Knights in the seventh inning slammed the door on the Links. Will Barrett led the team with four hits, including two for extra bases, with three RBIs. Kade Wickham also drove in three runs on two hits. Jack Harris doubled for the Links.

GIRLS TENNIS

Papillion-La Vista Invitational: Belinda Rademacher took home the top spot in No. 1 singles for Lincoln East and the Spartans took home the team title with 34½ points.

Lincoln East added a third-place finish in No. 2 singles from Sofia Sarroub and fourth-place marks in No. 1 (Gibsen Chapman and Adeline Fornander) and No. 2 doubles (Zoe Campbell and Kendal Hasemann)

Lincoln Pius X finished fourth with 25 points behind a second-place finish at No. 1 doubles by Aly Woita and Domi Pace. Lincoln North Star took ninth and Lincoln Northeast 11th in the 12-team field.

Lincoln Southeast 5, Lincoln Southwest 4: Lincoln Southeast edged the Silvers Hawks 2-1 in doubles play to help secure the victory. Lily Rippeateau and Lily Talley secured an 8-6 victory at No. 2 doubles, while Corinne Barber and Maddie Hesse added an 8-1 victory for the Hawks.

Southwest split three singles matches with Southeast.

Grace Bartolome took a 9-7 match over Ally Keitges at No. 3 singles for the Silver Hawks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0