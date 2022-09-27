Prep glance: Behind Karmazin, Elkhorn North wins EMC girls golf tournament

Elkhorn North's Julia Karmazin was the top finisher at the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament, leading the Wolves to a team title.

Karmazin fired 69 to pace an Elkhorn North lineup that had two other golfers join Karmazin in the top seven — Emily Huff (6th, 84) and Emma Hartnett (7th, 86).

Waverly's Tia Phaisan shot 73 to finish second overall as the Vikings took fourth in the seven-team meet. Norris finished fifth, its top finisher being Emily Glinsmann, who shot 87 to take ninth individually.

Lincoln Northwest finished seventh.

Volleyball

Class A No. 1 Lincoln Southwest continued to show why it is the top-ranked team in the state, sweeping Lincoln North Star in three sets 25-10, 25-12 and 25-13 on Tuesday night.

The Silver Hawks continued to get strong contributions from everyone on the team, with Ava Tomlin and Emerson Lionberger tying for a team-high nine kills. Brinly Christensen and Alexa Gobel each contributed seven kills.

Southwest coach Jessica Baker said she's pleased with how there isn't just one stand out stat leader every night, but rather an even distribution among players.

Lionberger shared a team-high three blocks with Malayah Long, who also had two aces.

BOYS TENNIS

Lincoln North Star 8, Lincoln Northeast 1: Evan James contributed to the Navigators' 5-1 showing in singles play after defeating Oliver Luebcke 8-2 in No. 3. In doubles, James teamed up with Jacob Mustard to beat Myles Thorpe and Oliver Luebcke 8-4. Ty Mandachit, Easton Wesslund and Jace Kimbrough also won both their singles and doubles matches for Lincoln North Star.