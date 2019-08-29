Morgan Adams had seven RBIs to lead Lincoln East in a rout over Class No. 8 Lincoln North Star 16-8 in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday at Bair Softball Complex.
The Navigators led 5-3 after two innings before the Spartans rallied for four runs in the bottom of the third and five more in the fourth.
Adams, who finished 4-for-5 with a home run, cut the North Star lead to 5-4 with an RBI single in the third. Adams later scored on a Kyndal Colon two-run blast to give the Spartans the lead 6-5.
Zoie Armstrong added a three-run blast in the fourth that pushed the Spartan lead to 12-5.
Lincoln East ended the game with a two-RBI double from Adams in the bottom of the sixth to complete the run-rule victory.
In the second game, North Star flipped its luck to defeat Lincoln East 19-5. Carly Dembowski went 4-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs for the Gators, while Alyvia Bollen finished 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs. The team racked up 18 total hits.
Kyndal Colon went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Spartans offense.
SOFTBALL
Lincoln Northeast 12-12, Lincoln High 0-2: The Rockets allowed just two hits in a combined three-inning effort from Maddi Duncan and Alexa Williams in first game of the doubleheader. Duncan was charged with both hits but struck out three as the Rockets offense exploded for nine runs through the first two innings. Alexa Williams added a home run and two RBIs in the rout at Lincoln High. Williams added four RBIs in the second game, and added a triple. Makenna Bonneau also tripled and had two RBIs.
BOYS TENNIS
Lincoln North Star 6, Lincoln High 3: The Gators took home four singles wins and two doubles wins over the Links at the Woods Tennis Center. Lincoln High claimed both No. 1 victories. Cooper Wesslund won No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles for North Star and Tan Phan took home a No. 3 singles victory. Christopher Penas-Hull of Lincoln High won No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles.
GIRLS GOLF
Lincoln High Scramble: The team of Ashly Tackett, Ellen Payne, Jenna Weidner, Michaela Gommermann and Summer Christiansen led Elkhorn South to the team title at Highlands Golf Course. The Storm shot a 65, winning the tournament by seven shots. Ralston (72) was second, Lincoln High (76) was third and Lincoln Northeast (78) was fourth.
Syracuse Invitational: Lincoln Christian's Taylor Van Ostrand shot a 78 to win the Syracuse Invite by 12 strokes over teammate Sara Morden at the Syracuse Country Club. The Crusaders won the event with an overall 385. Lincoln Lutheran came in second with a 423, and were led by third and fourth-place finishers Rachel Volin (92) and Grace Fahlson (98), respectively.