Girls golf
SPARTAN INVITATIONAL
Highlands Golf Course
Thursday's results
TEAM SCORING--Papillion-La Vista 331, Lincoln Pius X 340, Grand Island 350, Lincoln East 355, Kearney 356, Lincoln Southwest 384, Fremont 390, Columbus 399, Norfolk 401, Lincoln Southeast 401, Lincoln Northeast 418, Millard West 426, Lincoln North Star 454, Bellevue West 717, Lincoln High 811
TOP FINISHERS--1. Kolbas, LPX, 70; 2. Taake, PLV, 79; 3. Speece, PLV, 79; 4. Pehrson, GI, 80; 5. Maiyo, LSE, 81; 6. Carr, LPX, 82; 7. Ernst, Kearney, 83; 8. Zoellner, GI, 83; 9. Witte, Fremont, 86; 10. Runyan, LE, 86.
LINCOLN PIUS X JV INVITATIONAL
Holmes Golf Course
TEAM SCORING: Papillion-La Vista 365; Lincoln Christian 365; Beatrice 382; York 397; Omaha Duchesne 398; Omaha Marian 401; Lincoln Lutheran 404; Lincoln Pius X Green 409; Tri Country 415; Millard North 433; Omaha Gross 464; Fairbury 481; Lincoln Pius X White 523.