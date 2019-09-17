Girls golf
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST JV INVITE
At Mahoney Golf Course
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Pius X 347, LSW Silver 350, Lincoln East 352, Kearney 354, Millard North 365, Lincoln Northeast 366, Papillion-La Vista 372, Millard West 375, Lincoln Southeast 388, Omaha Marian 390, Papillion-La Vista (2) 391, Columbus 392, Lincoln Pius X (2) 404, Lincoln East (2) 406, Papillion-LV South 417, Fremont 421, LSW Green 428, Lincoln North Star 469, Columbus (2) 480, Beatrice 680, Bellevue West 724.