Girls golf
DISTRICT RESULTS
(x-state team qualifier)
C-1 at Hidden Valley CC
You have free articles remaining.
TEAM SCORING: x-Lincoln Christian 386, x-Lincoln Lutheran 402, x-Syracuse 451, Heartland 452, Tri County 460, H-TR-S 512, Shelby-Rising City 515, Auburn 517, Fairbury 566. NO TEAM SCORE: Palmyra, Johnson County Central, Elmwood-Murdock, Exeter-Milligan.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Van Ostrand, Lincoln Christian, 83; 2. Mestl, Heartland, 86; 3. Fahleson, Lincoln Lutheran, 92; 4. Morden, Lincoln Christian, 96; 5. Barrett, Lincoln Lutheran, 97; 6. Lijewski, Tri County, 99; 7. Miller, Heartland, 100; 8. Nelson, Lincoln Christian, 103; 9. Jones, Auburn, 104; 10. Kuszak, Lincoln Christian, 104; 10. Frey, H-TR-S, 104.
INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS: Mestl, Heartland, 86; Lijewski, Tri County, 99; Miller, Heartland, 100; Jones, Auburn, 104; Frey, H-TR-S, 104.