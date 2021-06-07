 Skip to main content
Pius X's Nicole Kolbas qualifies for U.S. Girls Junior Amateur
Pius X's Nicole Kolbas qualifies for U.S. Girls Junior Amateur

  • Updated
Lincoln Pius X junior-to-be Nicole Kolbas shot a 4-over-par 75 to finish in a tie for first at the U.S. Girls Junior qualifying event Monday at Indian Trails County Club in Beemer.

Addison Klonowski of Naples, Florida, also shot a 75. Kolbas and Klonowski advance to the U.S. Girls Junior Amateur, which will take place July 12-17 at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Kolbas, who won a Class A state title last fall, shot to the top with an eagle on the par-five 17th hole.

Emily Wilson (Brentwood, Tennessee) is the first alternate and Millard North's Katie Ruge is the second alternate. Each shot 76.

