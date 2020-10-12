 Skip to main content
Pius X's Kolbas leads at Class A girls state golf tournament after course-record outing; Bolts in 2nd
Lincoln Pius X sophomore Nicole Kolbas fired a 1-under-par 71 to open up a three-shot lead over Omaha Westside junior Kaitlyn Hanna after the first round of the Class A girls state golf tournament at Norfolk Country Club on Monday.

Kolbas' round, a course record for the tournament, helped the Thunderbolts finish the day in second place with a team score of 337, 13 shots behind leader North Platte. The Bulldogs put two golfers in the top four to open up their lead.

Kolbas, who has 10 wins this season, made two birdies, one bogey and 15 pars in her round. She has broken par seven times in 11 full-field events this year, and will try for her 11th win in 12 such events Tuesday.

Hanna, the two-time defending Class A individual champion, overcame a slow start to play her final 13 holes at even par and finish with a 74. North Platte's Baylee Steele was in fourth with a 77, with teammate Karsen Morrison one shot back at 78.

Lincoln Southwest's Sadie Steele and Lincoln East's Kaitlyn Dumler were tied for sixth after rounds of 80.

Lincoln Southeast's Ansley Sothan (12th, 84) and Southwest's Aidan Sander (tied for 14th, 86) also put themselves in position for individual medals.

Pius X got a round of 88 from Kylie Vanschoiack and 89s from Claire Liliedahl and Marissa Kuehn to round out its team total.

Southwest was fifth in the team race after a 351 while East was tied for seventh with a 357.

Tuesday's final round is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

Check back for updates to this story.

High school girls golf logo 2014

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Tags

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Husker News