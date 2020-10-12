Pius X's Kolbas leads at Class A girls state golf tournament after course-record outing; Bolts in 2nd

Lincoln Pius X sophomore Nicole Kolbas fired a 1-under-par 71 to open up a three-shot lead over Omaha Westside junior Kaitlyn Hanna after the first round of the Class A girls state golf tournament at Norfolk Country Club on Monday.

Kolbas' round, a course record for the tournament, helped the Thunderbolts finish the day in second place with a team score of 337, 13 shots behind leader North Platte. The Bulldogs put two golfers in the top four to open up their lead.

Kolbas, who has 10 wins this season, made two birdies, one bogey and 15 pars in her round. She has broken par seven times in 11 full-field events this year, and will try for her 11th win in 12 such events Tuesday.

Hanna, the two-time defending Class A individual champion, overcame a slow start to play her final 13 holes at even par and finish with a 74. North Platte's Baylee Steele was in fourth with a 77, with teammate Karsen Morrison one shot back at 78.

Lincoln Southwest's Sadie Steele and Lincoln East's Kaitlyn Dumler were tied for sixth after rounds of 80.

Lincoln Southeast's Ansley Sothan (12th, 84) and Southwest's Aidan Sander (tied for 14th, 86) also put themselves in position for individual medals.