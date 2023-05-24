NORFOLK — No one was catching Omaha Westside.

Not Lincoln Southeast, which held the Day 1 lead at the Class A boys state golf tournament at Norfolk Country Club. Not Creighton Prep, the other Omaha powerhouse. And not Lincoln East, the defending champions who gave Class A four high-level teams at the top.

Not when the Warriors fired the second-best 18-hole score in state tournament history — both in total strokes and in relation to par — to roll to a 19-shot victory Wednesday.

"At our team meeting last night, we talked (and said) you know, we can all go (low) on the same day," Westside coach Jered Hellman said. "And we went on the same day, at the second round of the state tournament."

Porter Topp led the way, following his first-round 70 with a closing 68 to win the individual title by one shot over teammate Trevor Gutschewski. Topp finished at 6-under 138 with Gutschewski at 5-under.

In third? Another Warrior, Jackson Benge, finished the two-day tournament at 2-under. Benge tied Lincoln Southeast's Gavin Gerch for the third spot.

For Topp, a senior, the state title paired well with the Metro Conference championship he won a few weeks ago.

"I was locked in," Topp said of the last month. "There was no noise, nothing in my head. It was just golf."

Westside's 280 on Wednesday trails only the 279 Creighton Prep shot in the 2014 Class A championship at Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln. The Warriors are just the third team to shoot 280 or better at state, joining Prep and the 2003 Norfolk squad that also shot 280.

"We were going to have to shoot in the mid-290s, I thought, going into today. But we would have had to shoot 284 to stay with Westside. They played out of their minds today," Southeast coach Justin Freitag said.

"Sometimes you just have to tip your hat when people play great golf. And Westside played great golf."

In winning its first golf title since 1989, Westside saw its top four golfers all shoot 73 or better. The low scores got an assist from lift, clean, and place rules in effect for the second straight day due to extremely dry conditions.

Topp is the first Westside golfer since Joe Sloan in 1971 to win the individual championship.

It would have taken a season-best score from Southeast to match Westside after 36 holes, even after firing an even-par 288 on Tuesday to take a four-shot lead into Wednesday's final round.

Gerch was in contention for the individual title until a bogey at the par-3 17th hole. The junior made 15 pars to go with two bogeys and one birdie Wednesday, at one point making nine pars in a row. He shot 73 after an opening-round 69.

Defending individual champion Thomas Bryson finished alone in fifth, following his first-round 72 with a 73 to finish at 1-over. Owen Tucker gave the Knights a third medalist, finishing 12th at 4-over.

It was Tucker's birdie at the 18th hole while playing in the penultimate group, followed by Gerch's par at the last, that helped the Knights hang on for a tie for second in the team race with Creighton Prep with a two-day total of 591.

Southeast shot 303 Wednesday while Prep rallied for a 290 to climb into the second-place tie. It was the best finish at state for the Knights since 2014, when they were second alone behind Creighton Prep.

"We knew going in, if we played well, it would be us, Prep, and Westside," Freitag said. "So I'm happy with the guys.

"We had three medalists. And our team looks good going into next year, too."

The Knights will return four of their top five golfers next season. Aidan Koch was the only senior to play at state.

Lincoln East was fourth in the team at 611. Parker Bunting led the Spartans with a tie for 10th place at 3-over after rounds of 72 and 75.

Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Pus X tied for ninth at 638.

