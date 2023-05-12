If Friday was any indication, the Class A boys state golf tournament is going to be a doozy.
On the same course where the state meet will be held in less than two weeks, Omaha Westside's 295 was good enough to edge Lincoln Southeast by one shot and Creighton Prep by three to win the Norfolk Invitational at Norfolk Country Club.
The Warriors had the individual champion in Jackson Benge, who made seven birdies on his way to a 6-under 66.
After Benge came a tightly packed field.
Millard North's Sam Vocelka was second with a 71, while Westside's Trevor Gutschewski won a scorecard playoff between four golfers to finish third at even-par 72. Lincoln Southeast's Gavin Gerch also shot 72 and finished fourth.
After the group at 72, which also included York's Ryan Seevers, Creighton Prep's Connor Steichen and Southeast's Thomas Bryson both shot 73. Three more golfers shot 74, including Southeast's Owen Tucker, and Lincoln East's Ben Lemke.