Northeast golfer Caden Peppmuller set to take a big swing at state after taking first cuts in baseball

When Caden Peppmuller steps to the No. 1 tee box at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Norfolk Country Club, he'll take his first swing at a Class A boys state golf championship.
He'll take his final shots during Wednesday's second round.
It will be a fitting finish for the Lincoln Northeast senior who has been swinging away since his freshman year. It should be noted, however, that Peppmuller's first swings came in another sport.
He went out for baseball three years ago and played infield and pitched for the Rockets' junior varsity team. His interest in recreational golf, and his ability to drive the ball, turned him in another direction.
"I kind of just thought I had more upside in golf, and it came to my mind that if I'm going to do this, then I got to go 100% at it, and I did," Peppmuller said.
The switch has worked out very well for the 6-foot-4 athlete, who is having his best year on the course.
Peppmuller has medaled in nearly every tournament he has played in this spring and he has two victories. He tied a school record for low score with a 69 at last week's district meet at Holmes Golf Course. He also has the skill set to contend in a wide-open Class A field Tuesday and Wednesday in Norfolk.
"He just grinds, man," Northeast coach Alex Svehla said. "He's a grinder."
The grind is a big reason why Peppmuller is where he is in a short amount of time. When he started playing competitively as a sophomore, he was competing against golfers who were up five, six, seven or eight in years of experience.
So Peppmuller played catch-up by frequently hitting the driving range, working on the practice greens for 90-120 minutes at a time, then going out to play some rounds and tournaments.
"Try to get the nervousness out playing tournaments," he said. "That's been the biggest part."
Peppmuller missed going to state as a sophomore by a few strokes, and he didn't get a chance to show his improvements when spring sports were canceled last year. To stay sharp, he played on the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour last summer and finished in the top 10 in points.
The tour helped Peppmuller bring down his scores.
"Going into last summer, I don't think I ever broke 79 in a tournament, and then by the end of the summer I was 77 almost every tournament," said Peppmuller, who has hit low 70s this season. "It really taught me that I can still compete at this and definitely have a shot (this) year."
Even before Peppmuller started playing competitive golf, he could crush the ball, and it remains the strength of his game.
"He's one of the most consistent ball-strikers at the high school level I've seen," Svehla said. "He just hits the ball a mile and it's pure 98% of the time."
Peppmuller, though, knew coming into his final high school season he needed to find other ways to climb leaderboards at tournaments.
"I always thought I had to hit the ball far and straight, but now course management has completely taken my game to another level," he said. "Just being smarter on the greens.
"Honestly, what it is, is where to miss if you're going to miss, because golf is a game about how good your misses are."
Peppmuller, who will attend Omaha next fall, said he's looking forward to representing Northeast at the state tournament. The school is not known for boys golf, but Peppmuller is someone who could change that, his coach says.
"We're a really young team ... and it was great to have him around for someone to look up to, someone who does it right on the course and in the classroom and has his priorities in order," Svehla said. "He's meant everything to us, and he's going to set the framework."
