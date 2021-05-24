Northeast golfer Caden Peppmuller set to take a big swing at state after taking first cuts in baseball

The grind is a big reason why Peppmuller is where he is in a short amount of time. When he started playing competitively as a sophomore, he was competing against golfers who were up five, six, seven or eight in years of experience.

So Peppmuller played catch-up by frequently hitting the driving range, working on the practice greens for 90-120 minutes at a time, then going out to play some rounds and tournaments.

"Try to get the nervousness out playing tournaments," he said. "That's been the biggest part."

Peppmuller missed going to state as a sophomore by a few strokes, and he didn't get a chance to show his improvements when spring sports were canceled last year. To stay sharp, he played on the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour last summer and finished in the top 10 in points.

The tour helped Peppmuller bring down his scores.

"Going into last summer, I don't think I ever broke 79 in a tournament, and then by the end of the summer I was 77 almost every tournament," said Peppmuller, who has hit low 70s this season. "It really taught me that I can still compete at this and definitely have a shot (this) year."

Even before Peppmuller started playing competitive golf, he could crush the ball, and it remains the strength of his game.