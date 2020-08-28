North Platte's Steele edges Pius X's Kolbas at Kearney girls golf tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Platte placed three out of the top-six golfers to take first at the Kearney High Invitational on Friday at Awarii Dunes in Kearney.

North Platte's Beylee Steele shot a 4-under-par 68 to sneak past Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas (3-under 69) for first place. North Platte shot 295 as a team.

Three of Lincoln Southwest's golfers found themselves in the top 10 — Sadie Steele finished in third, Alysen Sander fifth, and Neely Adler ninth. Lincoln Southeast's Adailo Maiyo took seventh.

The Silver Hawks placed runner-up in the 13-team field with a 308 team score, while Lincoln Pius X (326) took third and Lincoln East (352) placed fourth. Lincoln Southeast took seventh with a 368.

