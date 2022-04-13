Millard West grad caddied for Scottie Scheffler when the Masters champ played in Nebraska

J.T. Engelbart didn't know anything about Scott Scheffler at the time.

Not many people did.

Scheffler, working his way onto the Web.com Tour, was getting ready to play in the Pinnacle Bank Championship in 2018 at Indian Creek in Elkhorn and Engelbart was about to carry his bag for two, hopefully four, rounds.

James Rolls, director of golf at Indian Creek, told Engelbart, "This guy is going to be something else in a couple of years. And sure enough."

On Sunday, Scheffler showed why he's the world's best golfer at the moment as he captured his first Masters championship in Augusta, Georgia.

Scheffler celebrated with his wife off the 18th green. A former caddy back in Nebraska was pretty happy, too.

Being a former caddy for a major champion is a surreal feeling, the 23-year-old Engelbart said.

"I know I caddied for him, but I still can't believe that I actually caddied for the dude that not only won the Masters but is No. 1 in the world," the Millard West graduate and former Wildcat golfer said. "That experience, I'll live with that for the rest of my life, that's for sure."

Scheffler was not a full-time member on the Web.com Tour in 2018, but he earned a spot in the PBC Championship by winning a qualifier at Wilderness Golf Course in Lincoln with a 7-under 64.

Most golfers on the Web.com Tour — now the Korn Ferry Tour — do not have their own caddies, so they connect with caddies from the cities that host the tournaments. They seek caddies that know the courses.

Engelbart knew Indian Creek. He was working there at the time, and was there to provide some green reads and help with approach shots.

"After the first day I felt like I knew him for a couple of years," Engelbart said. "Very easy-going, cool, fun to talk to, humorous and just overall laid-back.

"Didn't show frustration whatsoever."

Engelbart was on the bag for two practice rounds and the first and second rounds. Scheffler, however, missed the cut by one stroke after a bogey on No. 18 to close the second round.

That was just a small bump in what has turned out to be an impressive run for Scheffler. He won multiple Web.com events in 2019, returned to Omaha and tied for 27th at the PBC event, and placed first in the final point standings to earn his PGA Tour card.

It didn't take long for Scheffler to go on a torrid run. The 25-year-old already has won three PGA Tour events in 2022 and now is a Masters champion.

"I'm glad that he was able to (win it)," said Engelbart, who watched Sunday's final round. "He's only played in a couple of major tournaments, so I was kind of curious how he would take that up."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

