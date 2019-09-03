Tuesday's Pius X Shootout, hosted by the Thunderbolts, literally had some thunderbolts.
The 17-team girls golf tournament at Highlands Golf Course was delayed for nearly 45 minutes because of nearby lightning strikes in the afternoon.
Katie Rugie brought some thunderous shots of her own. Figuratively, of course.
The Millard North sophomore made two eagles on the front nine and then, after the delay, held off a talented field of golfers to win her first high school tournament. She shot a 69.
"It feels really good and it feels really rewarding, because I've worked really hard for this," Rugie said. "I just kept giving myself opportunities and everything was clicking to shoot under par."
Rugie eagled the par-5 first hole, using a hybrid to place her second shot within 8 feet of the hole before making the putt. Her second eagle came on the short par-4 fifth hole. She used a 3-wood off the tee and then made her second shot from 45 yards out.
"It boosted (my confidence) and just helps me going forward knowing I can hit those shots," said Rugie, who shot a 31 on the front nine.
Normally, a front-nine 31 at high school meet would be a prelude to victory. But not far behind Rugie was a bunch of talented golfers aiming for and securing some low scores.
Lincoln Pius X freshman Nicole Kolbas shot a 33 on the front nine and 70 for the entire round to finish in second place. Papillion-La Vista's Elly Speece shot a 71 to take third, and Lincoln Southwest sophomore Kate Strickland made a back-nine charge, carding a 73 and finishing fourth.
Kolbas' second-place finish follows her championship win at the ultra-competitive Kearney Invitational last week. She shot a 69 at Awarii Dunes Golf Course.
"It makes me work a lot harder and it's a great group of girls, too," Kolbas said of the amount of competition in the state. "They push me so much and they play very well, too. At the end of the day, they make me better."
The talent pool in girls golf is so deep that groupings at nearly every tournament are made up of multiple state-title contenders. For example, Kolbas, Strickland and North Platte's Baylee Steele were grouped together Tuesday. Strickland placed third at state last year and won the Nebraska Women's State Match Play this past summer, and Steele was third at state as a freshman two years ago. Kolbas has already made a name for herself on the junior circuit.
"I think competition, no matter at what level, is a good thing," Southwest coach Jim Danson said. "It really helps you to focus on what's in front of you. There are just some dynamic young golfers out there."
Lincoln Southwest continues to post impressive team numbers this season. The Silver Hawks won Tuesday's tournament with a 313. This follows Friday's 304 at the Kearney meet. The 313 and 304 are the two lowest scores in school history.
"The girls worked very, very hard all summer long to get to where they are right now," Danson said. "These girls are competitors and they love winning. They're going to put in the time to make sure the outcome is what they'd like to see.
"Other teams are just the same."
Southwest senior Brynn Sundquist shot a 74 to place fifth.
Millard North (322) was second in the team standings, followed by North Platte (329), Papillion-La Vista (329) and Pius X (337).
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 313, Millard North 322, North Platte 329, Papillion-La Vista 329, Lincoln Pius X 337, Kearney 350, Grand Island 359, Omaha Marian 365, Lincoln East 367, Lincoln Southeast 374, Fremont 397, Beatrice 398, Columbus 418, Papillion-LV South 418, Lincoln Pius X Green 428, Millard West 435, Lincoln Pius X White 475.
TOP FINISHERS: Rugie, Millard North, 69; Kolbas, Pius X, 70; Speece, Papillion-La Vista 71; Strickland, Lincoln Southwest, 73; Sunquist, Lincoln Southwest, 74; Maiyo, Lincoln Southeast, 75; Sothan, Lincoln Southeast, 76; Carr, Pius X, 78; Taylor, Millard North, 78; Steele, North Platte, 78; Taake, Papillion-La Vista, 78; Morrison, North Platte, 79; Adler, Lincoln Southwest, 80; Lewis, Kearney, 82; Mathies, Omaha Marian, 84.
OTHER LINCOLN FINISHERS OF NOTE: Steele, Southwest, 86; Terwilliger, Southwest, 87; Hansen, East, 87; Zoellner, East, 88; Kuehn, Pius X, 89.