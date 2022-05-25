LSE's Bryson weathers conditions — and the waiting — to capture Class A state golf title; East gels together for team title

NORFOLK — For nearly four hours Wednesday, Thomas Bryson weathered the cool conditions, made critical putts, avoided mistakes and met head-on the pressure of playing in a state setting as a freshman.

And then came the hard part. Waiting.

The Lincoln Southeast golfer walked off the 18th green at about 2 p.m. with a two-shot lead at the Class A boys state tournament, hoping it would hold up.

It was worth the wait. After an hour of watching scores from inside the clubhouse, Bryson was being congratulated by his teammates and peers after winning a state championship.

A day after shooting a bogey-free 3-under-par 69, Bryson followed with an even-par 72 on a chilly and overcast day at Norfolk Country Club to join a short list of freshmen to win Class A. He shot a 3-under 141 to win the tournament by three shots.

"It was good, because I knew I made a lot of putts yesterday," Bryson said of his confidence coming into the final round. "I told myself if I could come in here and make a bunch of par putts and make a few birdies, I would come out on top."

Despite being a freshman, Bryson said he was confident at the beginning of the season that he could contend for a state title.

He hit shots like a junior or senior Wednesday, including a tee shot on the par-3 17th that landed within 2 feet of the cup.

"That was a pretty important shot because it led to a birdie, and was just more of a cushion going down the stretch," Bryson said.

Bryson joins an elite list of freshmen that includes Luke Kluver of Norfolk (2016), Connor Niehaus of Fremont (2008) and Pat Duffy of Creighton Prep (1987) to win a Class A state title. Bryson also joins his mom in the state champions club. Beth Anne Cherry won a state golf title for Southeast in 1998.

How was Bryson going to celebrate?

"Probably just go home, play some more golf," he said.

Lincoln East's Thomas Gatlin, who entered the day as the leader by one shot over Bryson, fell back early in his round but pulled to within a shot of the lead with a birdie on No. 13. A double-bogey on No. 15 put the individual title out of reach, but Gatlin still had a lot to play for.

His Spartan teammates were in a battle with Omaha Westside for the team championship. Gatlin made a 5-foot putt on No. 18 to seal the crown for the Spartans by one stroke (596-597).

"Coach (Bill Schlegelmilch) has wanted one of those trophies for a while, but now we got one," said Gatlin, who shot a two-round 144 to place second. "It's great, because I know last year we didn't have the depth we had this year."

Lincoln East led by a shot midway through the final round before Westside took a six-shot lead. But then East's group of juniors and seniors found a way to finish strong, including senior Will Topolski, who birdied Nos. 16 and 17 to place third individually and help East vault past the Warriors.

"Coach told me, I think it was on (No.) 15, that we were a couple (shots) back, so I knew I had to ramp it up and put some (shots) close and make some putts, so that's what I did," said Topolski, who was second at state as a junior.

Juniors Ben Lemke, Parker Bunting and Jonah Lewis also helped develop East into one of the deeper teams this year, and co-coach Schlegelmilch said he enjoyed watching the team grow.

Gatlin, for example, played baseball as a freshman, and Lemke was a soccer player. The COVID-19 2020 season prevented the team from playing and building for 2021, and yet the Spartans found a way to come together.

"We had nobody back on that team the previous year," Schlegelmilch said of the COVID-19 year. "It was just a matter of we knew we had three guys back (this year) and we had some other guys that had a lot of potential.

"We didn't really know how this team was going to be assembled and then out of nowhere a couple guys came in and made huge progress."

It's Lincoln East's first boys golf state title since 2017. That also was the last time the Capital City swept the Class A titles. East's Patrick Clare won the individual title that year.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

