Naryn Kim took down one of the state's best to cement her own place in the history books.

The Lincoln 12-year-old became the youngest champion in the 61-year history of the Nebraska Girls Match Play Wednesday, defeating Indiana commit Nicole Kolbas 1-up at Wayne Country Club.

At 12 years, 5 months old, Kim is six months younger than Sarah Sasse-Kildow, who was 12 years, 11 months old when she won her title in 1993.

Kim had to rally against one of the best Nebraska girls golfers to come along since Sasse-Kildow to win her title.

Kolbas, a three-time high school state champion who last week won qualifiers for both the Junior PGA Championship and the U.S. Girls Junior, led 3-up through 11 holes and appeared on her way to adding another trophy to her collection.

But Kim made back-to-back birdies on Nos. 12 and 13 to close the gap, then won the 17th and 18th holes with pars to nab the title.

Kim's only lead of the match came on the final hole

Tucker, Bryson to meet in boys final: A pair of Lincoln Southeast teammates will meet Thursday morning for the Nebraska Junior Match Play title.

Bryson, the runner-up in the event last year, defeated Omaha's Tommy Kelly 3 & 2 in the semifinals after battling back to down Grand Island's Prestin Vilai 1-up in the quarterfinals.

Tucker knocked off Class A state champion Porter Topp of Omaha Westside 1-up in the semifinals after earlier in the day defeating No. 1 seed and defending champion Jackson Benge in the quarterfinals.

The all-Lincoln final means the event will have a champion from the Capital City for the first time since Mike Coatman went back-to-back in 2005 and 2006.

