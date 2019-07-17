Kate Strickland won six of the first nine holes en route to becoming the youngest player to win the 96th Nebraska Women's Match Play championship Wednesday at Fremont Golf Club.
Strickland, a Lincoln Southwest sophomore, capped the tournament with a 6&4 win against Wahoo's Lauren Thiele.
Strickland was four-up through the first five holes, and she made a chip shot for birdie on No. 7 to go up five. The 15-year-old clinched the win with a par putt on the par-four 14th.
Strickland, who reached the quarterfinals last year, is the first Lincoln golfer to win the tournament since Anna Christenson in 2007.
Thiele, also 15, reached the final with a 20-hole victory against Doniphan's Brandi Lemek in the semifinals. Strickland reached the final with a 3&2 win against Aurora's Danica Badura.
