Lincoln Southwest, Pius X's Kolbas, take care of business at A-1 district golf meet

As expected, Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X and the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks took care of business at Monday's A-1 district golf meet.

Now the real fun can start.

Kolbas, the two-time defending Class A individual champions, and Southwest, which has won three of the last four Class A team titles including last season's, can now turn their attention to next week's state tournament.

Kolbas' 72 at breezy Highlands Golf Course was good for a two-shot win over Southwest's Eden Larson. The Silver Hawks' five players finished second through sixth individually.

"We came out here today knowing that we wanted to win, obviously, and knowing that (Lincoln) East is playing tomorrow and Millard North is playing today," said Southwest senior Tatum Terwilliger, who finished third individually with a 78.

"So we knew what we had to do to get to where we needed to be, and hopefully going into state we'll be right there with them."

Southwest, East, and Millard North have all gone through this season playing their own events while keeping an eye on the other two as the three favorites in the team race. Millard North won Monday's A-2 district meet while Lincoln East will compete in Tuesday's A-3 meet.

"It's great," Terwilliger said of the competition between the schools. "I think it's a really competitive atmosphere, which we're used to at Southwest, because the last couple years you've had to qualify just to get on varsity.

"It keeps us motivated, which is good."

Southwest started the season strong. Team scores of 303 and 307 early in the year sent notice the defending champs weren't going anywhere.

But a midseason slump turned into a blessing in disguise for first-year coach Jonas Christensen and his crew.

"I think a little bit of that pressure got to them a little bit. But they’ve slowly wanted to get back to that level — they know they can play at that level. That’s the best part," Christensen said. "I think it was good that they started that strong, but also just so they know they can do it.

"And then, I think it’s better doing it the whole year too, in a way, just so that way they’ve already went through some struggles."

"Struggles" is relative, of course, as Southwest has stayed at or near the top of every tournament it has played in this season.

The same is true for Kolbas, who was coming off a third-place finish at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet on the same Norfolk Country Club course that will host the state tournament. Kolbas finished one shot out of a tie for first there.

It was a veteran round from the Pius X senior on Monday. A front-nine 35 left her tied with Southwest's Larson. But as the wind picked up in the afternoon, Kolbas' steady back-nine 37 was the best of the day by two shots.

Kolbas and Audrey Larson, who finished ninth with an 88, led Pius to a second-place finish in the team race with a score of 352, one of its best marks of the season, meaning the Thunderbolts will head to state as a team. Elkhorn South also qualified as a team after shooting 368.