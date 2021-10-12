Lincoln Southwest girls write perfect finish for retiring coach Jim Danson, win Class A

NORFOLK — The Lincoln Southwest girls golf team sent retiring coach Jim Danson out with another state championship.

The Silver Hawks won the Class A state championship on Tuesday by finishing off a 25-shot win in the two-day tournament at Norfolk Country Club.

Southwest had a 627 total, which is the second-lowest team score during the current two-day format. Lincoln East finished second.

Danson has coached for more than 30 years, first at Lincoln Northeast and then Southwest. He also coached the Southwest boys, but won’t this season.

“You just couldn’t write a better ending to the script,” Danson said.

Southwest has won 30 state titles for all sports, and Danson has coached eight of them — four each in boys and girls golf.

Earlier this season, Southwest was 20 shots behind Millard North at a tournament. But it got things figured out in a big way at districts and state.

“I think what they figured out was that you don’t have to do anything really special,” Danson said. “Don’t be aggressive when you don’t have to be. And just play for one another. And I think they did that, and this is the result.”