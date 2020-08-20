Lincoln Southwest girls golf team doesn't have top player this year but keeps winning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Southwest girls golf team won the Lincoln East Invitational on Thursday at Holmes Golf Course in one of the first high school sporting events of the fall.

The Silver Hawks are the defending state champions but have a different lineup this year. Kate Strickland is one of the top players overall in the state and would have been a junior for the Silver Hawks this year, but she’s not playing high school golf this season. She’s chosen to focus on playing national junior golf events to help her in the college recruiting process.

Southwest won Thursday with a team score of 324. Omaha Westside finished second at 337, and Elkhorn South was third at 350.

Kaitlyn Hanna from Omaha Westside was the individual champion with a score of 2-under-par 70. Ashley Tackett from Elkhorn South was second at 78. Tatum Terwilliger and Neely Adler tied for third to lead Southwest by shooting 79. Adalia Maiyo from Lincoln Southeast also tied for third.

