Lincoln Lutheran had two golfers shoot personal-best scores on Tuesday. Another Lutheran golfer, who had just taken up the game, gave the team a major boost on the first day.
It all came together in the form of a state championship.
The Warriors didn't let go of their first-round lead, and shot a 765 to win the Class C girls state golf tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte.
"I'm thrilled for the girls," Lutheran coach Mark Clayton said. "They showed up at the right time.
"I think we we're all a little, I don't want to say we were shocked, we kind of saw the district scores and we thought we could make some noise. We started changing our expectations after districts."
Lutheran outlasted a familiar foe for first place in Lincoln Christian. The Crusaders, who finished six shots back for second place, had finished ahead of Lutheran in several tournaments this year.
Lutheran junior Grace Fahleson, who shot a 90 on Monday, came back and shot a personal-best 83 in tougher conditions Tuesday. She finished tied for seventh.
"She was just solid all around," Clanton said. "She was keeping it in play better and hitting sharper shots."
Sophomore Rachael Volin shot a personal-best 90 in the final round and finished with a 185 for the tournament to place 16th.
Senior Hannah Ernst, who started playing competitive golf for the first time two months ago, shot a 100 on Monday, which was a key score, Clanton said.
Lincoln Christian senior Taylor Van Ostrand shot a two-round total of 168 to place fourth overall.
Cozad sophomore Lynzi Becker won the tournament with a 156.
Badura wins Class B: The tough conditions didn’t seem to faze Danica Badura, who shot a 1-over 73 Tuesday to win the Class B tournament by 14 shots.
Badura was the only golfer to card a score in the 70s during a tough weather day at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
Scottsbluff ruled Class B, tying Ogallala for Tuesday's best team score at 350 but taking the title on the strength of a 327 from Monday. Gering was second, 14 strokes back, and Ogallala third.
York finished sixth in the team standings, Nebraska City seventh and Beatrice eighth.