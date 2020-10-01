Lincoln East makes clutch putts late to win HAC title; Kolbas captures individual honors

Avery Van Horn, the final Lincoln East girls golfer on the course, made par on No. 18 Thursday at Norfolk Country Club.

It proved to be the most important putt of the day for the Spartans.

Van Horn's final stroke on the par-five 18th sealed the Heartland Athletic Conference Invitational championship for the Spartans, who edged Lincoln Pius X by one shot. East shot a 355 and Pius X carded a 356.

Lincoln Southwest (362) was third and Kearney (368) was fourth.

Pius X sophomore Nicole Kolbas continued her fabulous fall. She shot a 5-over-par 77 to win the tournament by eight strokes. Kolbas shot a 73 to win the Norfolk Invitational on the same course on Sept. 17.

Lincoln East's run to the team title was aided by three top-eight finishers. Kaitlyn Dumler (85) was second, Elly Honnens (86) was fifth and Van Horn (89) was eighth.

Dumler and Van Horn each made pars on Nos. 17 and 18 to close out solid rounds.

The golfers will now turn their attention to district play, which begins Monday. The Class A state tournament is at Norfolk Country Club on Oct. 12-13.

