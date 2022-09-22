Lincoln East Invite sets up end-of-season blitz for city teams: 'It's going to be competitive'

The usual suspects found their way to the top of the leaderboard at Thursday's Lincoln East Invitational.

The Spartans continued a record-setting season, firing what is believed to be a school-record 305 to win the team portion of the event, while Lincoln Pius X senior Nicole Kolbas shot a 1-under 71 to take home the individual title at Highlands Golf Course.

It's been that kind of year for golf in Lincoln, with Kolbas, East, and Lincoln Southwest finding their way to the top of leaderboards more often than not in a fun duel that should last all the way through next month's state tournament.

"It's going to be competitive," East coach Brian Bullington said of the final weeks of the season. "Obviously (we need) to get through districts, then if all goes as planned, we'll see Southwest and Millard North again."

Two days prior on the same course, it was Southwest's 313 that edged East's 316 to win the LPS Championships as the schools combined to sweep the top 10 individual places. Less than two weeks ago at the Norfolk Invitational, it was Millard North winning the team title with East second and Southwest third.

That kind of competition makes everyone better, and competition within its own roster has helped East build on last season's second-place finish at the Class A state meet behind, you guessed it, Southwest.

With four golfers returning from that runner-up team, internal expectations were high.

"One hundred percent. We just want to be better than we were the year before," said junior Elly Honnens, who won a scorecard playoff with teammate Emma Moss for second place Thursday. "We're more dialed this year, we're more focused this year, because we know what we want — we want a state championship. We have that expectation for ourselves, and we're going to get it."

With such an experienced and deep lineup, the Spartans haven't shied away from those expectations, or from trying to rewrite their record book. An example of East's depth? Juliet Schoemaker, a member of East's junior varsity team, shot 79 Thursday to finish fifth.

While getting to state is the immediate goal, it may take a record-setting performance to win it.

"We've been talking about that this year. Even though we've been finishing first, second, for most of our meets, we haven't put together a full round yet with all five golfers," Bullington said. "And today we did that to an extent. I think we left some strokes still out there. I think they’re kicking themselves a little bit about that, but I think that’s a good thing. Because they’re still pushing."

Kolbas already has a pair of individual state championships to her name, and wrapped up a busy first month of the season with a two-shot win. Kolbas committed to Indiana about two weeks ago.