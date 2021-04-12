Late birdie helps Norfolk's Isaac Heimes seal HAC title on home course

Norfolk's Isaac Heimes felt right at home Monday, firing a 5-over 77 to win the Heartland Athletic Conference boys golf tournament at Norfolk Country Club.

The senior responded to a double bogey on the par-four 15th hole with a birdie on the par-3 16th, and won the tournament by two strokes over Lincoln Pius X's Kody Sander (79).

Lincoln East's Will Topolski shot an 80 to take third, and Pius X's Jason Kolbas shot an 81 to finish in seventh on a tight leaderboard. Only four shots separated Nos. 2 through 10.

Like Heimes, Sander shot a 38 on the front nine, but settled for three bogeys and a double over his final five holes.

Grand Island shot a 331 to edge Pius X by one shot for the team championship. Lincoln East was third, Kearney was fourth and Lincoln Southwest was fifth.

