Kolbas wins third Class A girls golf title; Southwest wins team championship with East second

NORFOLK — No scoring records for Nicole Kolbas this year.

Just a lot of grit.

The Lincoln Pius X senior put a bow on one of the great high school girls golf careers the state has ever seen Tuesday, grinding through a tough day and holding off the field by three shots to win the Class A state championship at Norfolk Country Club.

The victory gave Kolbas a third consecutive state title to go with a tie for second place as a freshman in 2019.

She is just the fourth player since girls golf was first sanctioned in Nebraska in 1974 to win at least three individual championships, and only the second in Class A. Lincoln Southeast's Angie Wilson won four in a row from 1985-88.

Unlike 2020, when Kolbas set an all-class scoring record while winning by 12 shots, and 2021, when she broke the scoring record again while winning by six, Kolbas had to work for title No. 3.

"I’m just super proud of her for grinding. Because it’s golf – some days putts don’t fall, and you’ve got to figure out how to get it done. Just right to then end, she fought really hard," Nicole's mother and Pius X coach Steph Kolbas. "So that was fun to watch, but obviously very stressful."

In windy conditions, Kolbas managed two birdies in her final-round 79, and found herself walking to the 15th tee tied for the lead after going bogey-bogey-double bogey.

After pars on Nos. 15 and 16, Kolbas tugged her tee shot left of the green on the par-3 17th before hitting a pitch shot to 3 feet and making the putt to save par. A 15-foot birdie putt on 18 got her back to 7-over for the tournament, restored her three-shot lead and set the target for the players chasing her.

"Let’s just say I was running out of fumes. Seventeen, the tee shot, I was a little lazy. And that’s definitely all on me. And then I realized, OK – I can’t be doing this anymore, it was a rough, rough round, and I want to at least get one good shot under my belt," Kolbas said.

"And when I hit that, I knew I had practiced it, and everything I practiced going into this week hadn’t shown because I was just struggling and grinding, and 17 up and down meant a lot just to say 'hey, it’s right there, just stay patient.'"

The chase group, which included Lincoln East's Elly Honnens and Columbus' Sarah Lasso, couldn't close the gap over the final few holes.

Because players were sent off according to where their team was in the standings, Kolbas finished about an hour before the final groups and had to wait to see if anyone would catch her.

Kolbas' title was part of an enormous day for Lincoln girls golf.

Lincoln Southwest won the team title, its fourth in the last five years, by 10 shots with a two-day total of 645. In second place was Lincoln East, which rallied on the back nine to overtake Millard North and finish at 655. The Mustangs were third at 661.

"I know coach (Jonas) Christensen really talked to us (Monday) night about having confidence in ourselves, and being able to work together as a team — just playing together, and knowing you can depend on each other," said Silver Hawks junior Lauryn Ball, who finished fourth. "We have our little times where we'll talk to each other across the course, and that just gives us motivation to play well."

Southwest shot 319 Tuesday while East finished with 325.

"We've always been a back-nine team, at least down here, and we certainly showed it today," East coach Brian Bullington said of his team's second consecutive second-place finish. "Because it wasn't looking great.

"But the kids dug deep, they kept grinding — all of them. They kept grinding through it, and I'm proud of them."

Of the 16 players who earned medals (top 15 and ties), eight were from Lincoln. Honnens and Lasso tied for second. Southwest golfers Ball, Eden Larson, Tatum Terwilliger, and Alysen Sander finished fourth, tied for ninth, tied for ninth and 14th, respectively. East's Isabella Elgert also tied for ninth, while the Spartans' Hailey Bayne tied for 15th.