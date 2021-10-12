Kolbas sets state record on way to second straight Class A title; Southwest wins team crown

NORFOLK — Lincoln Pius X junior Nicole Kolbas dominated the Class A state golf tournament, winning by six shots with a state-record score of 136.
She bettered her previous state tournament record of 140 from last season.
Lincoln Southwest won the team title, sending retiring coach Jim Danson out with a fourth girls state title at the school.
Southwest had a 627 total for a 25-shot win. Lincoln East finished second.
