Kolbas sets state record on way to second straight Class A title; Southwest wins team crown
  • Updated
NORFOLK — Lincoln Pius X junior Nicole Kolbas dominated the Class A state golf tournament, winning by six shots with a state-record score of 136.

She bettered her previous state tournament record of 140 from last season.

Lincoln Southwest won the team title, sending retiring coach Jim Danson out with a fourth girls state title at the school.

Southwest had a 627 total for a 25-shot win. Lincoln East finished second.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

